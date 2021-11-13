Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

