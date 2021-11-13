iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

DGRO stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51.

