Headinvest LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

