Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of Webster Financial worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

