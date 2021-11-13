B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after buying an additional 212,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,093,000 after buying an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,908,000 after buying an additional 178,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.