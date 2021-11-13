Provoco Token (VOCO) Trading Down 14.4% This Week

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. Provoco Token has a market cap of $59,968.16 and $20.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

