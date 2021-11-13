B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

