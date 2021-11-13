B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 960 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 53,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,159,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.