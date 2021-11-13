B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.