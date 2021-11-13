EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,075,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 185,559 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $83.36 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.