Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.83. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

