First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 542 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5,339.1% in the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Paychex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

