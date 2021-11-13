SAM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 564,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,790,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 17.3% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. blooom inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,254,000. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,021,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

