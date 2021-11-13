Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $46,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $304.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.19. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

