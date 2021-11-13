Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $302.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.94 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

