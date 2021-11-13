SAM Advisors LLC Invests $3.61 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 1.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $82.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

