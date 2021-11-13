22,180 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Purchased by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.

