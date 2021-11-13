Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 325,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.34.
In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
