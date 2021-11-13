Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 325,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

