Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $249,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 64.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 363,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $159.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $136.52 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.48.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

