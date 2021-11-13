T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $189.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.98. 676,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,351. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.09.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

