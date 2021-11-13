Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $528.70 million-$530.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.49 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.180 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.60.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 426,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,202. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.61. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,418 shares of company stock valued at $12,836,086. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

