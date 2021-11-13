FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 1,713,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,151. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTC Solar stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

