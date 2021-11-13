Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 7,860,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,179. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall purchased 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $166,583.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 103,762 shares of company stock worth $999,136 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $364,352,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

