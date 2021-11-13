Fyooz (FYZ) Hits Market Cap of $727,779.61

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Fyooz has a total market cap of $727,779.61 and approximately $128,585.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

