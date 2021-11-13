Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 106,802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $3,604,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $892,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total transaction of $710,056.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,584.

