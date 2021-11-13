Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 29,958 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $944.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

