argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in argenx were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $309.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.91. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

