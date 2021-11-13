Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $628,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

