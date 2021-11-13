6,278 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.