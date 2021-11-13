Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $651,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $39.88 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

