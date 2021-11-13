Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jamf updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JAMF opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jamf stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 1,244.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

