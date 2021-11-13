Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after acquiring an additional 648,072 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 127,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $145.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $146.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.