JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Critical Review

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get JD.com alerts:

This table compares JD.com and AiHuiShou International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $114.30 billion 1.01 $7.57 billion $3.44 24.99 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.20 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 4.23% 4.95% 2.41% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JD.com and AiHuiShou International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 2 12 1 2.81 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

JD.com presently has a consensus price target of $100.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.32%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 121.74%. Given AiHuiShou International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than JD.com.

Summary

JD.com beats AiHuiShou International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc. is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services. The New Businesses segment comprises of logistic services provided to third parties, overseas business, and technology initiatives; asset management services to logistics property investors; and sale of development properties by JD Property. The company was founded on June 18, 1998 by Qiang Dong Liu and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.