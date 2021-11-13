Tutti Frutti Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $79,224.53 and $4,112.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00225213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00087780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

