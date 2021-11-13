Analyzing Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Valley Bank and Mizuho Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.81 $3.25 million $1.01 11.09 Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.14 $5.47 billion $0.52 5.23

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 22.85% N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

