Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,018 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,246 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,917 shares of company stock worth $4,830,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

