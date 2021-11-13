Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 98,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $66.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

