Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 2,720 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 283,449 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 560.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 118,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $184.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $187.45.

Several analysts have commented on TM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

