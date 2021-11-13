Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,969 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of STAG Industrial worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

NYSE:STAG opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

