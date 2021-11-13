Rye Brook Capital LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Shake Shack comprises approximately 0.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,400,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shake Shack stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,386.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

