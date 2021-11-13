Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.530-$1.600 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

