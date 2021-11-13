AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. AudioEye updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AEYE traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01.

AEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider David Moradi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 2,094.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of AudioEye worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

