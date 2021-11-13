Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $7.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $208.08 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.