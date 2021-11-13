Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,001. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beyond Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Beyond Air worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

