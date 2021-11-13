Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%.

IPWR stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,706. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $48,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $108,007 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.