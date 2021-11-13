Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of TAST traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 472,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 486.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

