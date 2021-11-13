Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. 9,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,405. The company has a market cap of $45.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. Virios Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $16.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virios Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Virios Therapeutics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

