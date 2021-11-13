Marshall Wace LLP Sells 42,393 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,393 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,895 shares of company stock worth $14,694,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $254.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

