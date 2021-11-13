Marshall Wace LLP Has $19.27 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,179 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.