Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7,919.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $20,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 731.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 837,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,537,000 after acquiring an additional 736,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,006,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,050,000 after acquiring an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $19,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

